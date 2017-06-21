ESPN’s Le Batard: ‘What Kaepernick Is Doing Is Fairly Benign’ — ‘Not Exactly a Controversial Stance’

During Wednesday’s “SportsCenter” on ESPN, ESPN Radio host Dan Le Batard weighed in on free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest from the 2016 season and social activism on Twitter, calling it all “fairly benign.”

Le Batard went on to say the reason behind Kaepernick’s national anthem protest is “not exactly a controversial stance” that others have made controversial.

“What Kaepernick is doing is fairly benign, all things considered,” Le Batard stated. “He’s kneeling at a protest saying, ‘Hey, police officers, please stop killing black people.’ That’s not exactly a controversial stance, even though we’ve turned it into one.”

