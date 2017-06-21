SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Scarborough: Dems Have Done ‘Nothing But Losing Since 2010’ — ‘Time for Moral Victories Is Over’

by Jeff Poor21 Jun 20170

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough reacted to last night’s special election, in which Republican Karen Handel defeated well-funded Democrat Jon Ossoff to fill Georgia’s vacant sixth congressional district seat.

Scarborough dismissed the notion of “moral victories” and noted the Democratic Party’s nearly seven-year run of losing legislative races.

“This should be a wake-up call for the Democratic Party, who has been doing nothing but losing since 2010 in these legislative races,” Scarborough said. “And at some point — you know, I heard last night Ossoff say, ‘We’ve started something great.’ No, you lost. At some point, the time for moral victories is over. And sometimes winning is just about winning. They need to learn from this and figure out how to win next year.”

