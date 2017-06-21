Schumer: ‘This Is Full-Scale Warfare,’ Dems Have ‘Damn Good Chance’ of Blocking Obamacare Repeal

This week on the podcast, “Pod Save America,” Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) said Democrats have a “damn good chance” to stop the GOP’s health care bill.

Schumer said, “The only way you can get on a bill is called the motion to proceed. Now usually you need 60 votes. You would need eight Democrats’ votes, but in this case, they need 52 because they are doing this process reconciliation. Our whole focus, if McConnell will bring this up right before July 4, is to get three votes against the motion to proceed, and we think we have a damn good chance.”

“This is full-scale warfare,” Schumer added, if the motion to process tactic fails, “We’re not going to be complacent or going along or business as usual.”

