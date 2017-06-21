Trump Trade Chief Doubts NAFTA Deal This Year — ‘There Is No Deadline’

Wednesday at a hearing before the Senate Finance Committee, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said there was “no deadline” on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and Canada.

Lighthizer said, “My hope, to be honest, is that we end up with a model agreement that has a substantial number of Democrats as well as Republicans. That really is my hope. I’ve talked to a lot of Democratic senators who give me hope that that’s a possibility if we do the right kind of agreement.”

He continued, “There are people that have said we ought to try to get it done by the end of the year, that’s a very, very quick time frame, We’re certainly not going to have a bad agreement to save time, we don’t have any arbitrary deadline.”

He added, ““We’re going to have a very short timeframe and we’re going to compact it as much as we possibly can. There is no deadline. My hope is that we get it done by the end of the year but there are a lot of people who think that’s completely unrealistic.”

