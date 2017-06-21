SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Watch Live: Trump Rally in Cedar Rapids, IA

by Breitbart TV21 Jun 20170

Watch live stream coverage of President Donald Trump’s rally at U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, IA on Wednesday at 8:00 pm ET.

Stream courtesy of Right Side Broadcasting

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x