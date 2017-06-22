Dem Sen Murphy: Senate Healthcare Bill ‘More Evil’ and ‘Even Dumber’ Than the House Bill ‘In Some Ways’

Sen. @ChrisMurphyCT on Senate GOP health bill: “In some ways it’s more evil. In some ways it’s even dumber than the House proposal.” @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/JcJ7rxnVqg

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) stated the Senate’s healthcare bill is some respects more evil and dumber than the House proposal.

Murphy said he had “started” to read the bill and it “looks as if it largely mirrors the House bill.”

He continued, “In some ways, it’s more evil. In some ways, it’s even dumber than the House proposal. It seems as if it goes deeper into Medicaid with even worse cuts. Which…will require states to kick seniors out of nursing homes, to end coverage for millions of low-income children all across the country. It doesn’t seem — as I take a first look at it, to have a requirement that individuals buy insurance. Which, frankly, makes any protection for people that are sick meaningless. Logistically, it just doesn’t seem like it works.”

