MSNBC Analyst: Defending Trump ‘Like Hugging a Suicide Bomber’

Thursday on MSNBC, while discussing Trump’s tweet saying he does not have recordings of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, political analyst Elise Jordan said Republicans supporting Trump is akin to hugging a suicide bomber.

Host Craig Melvin said, “Earlier in the broadcast I said bluff. I said the president was bluffing. I may have been perhaps too fair. It would seem as if the president may have been lying all along about the existence of these tapes.”

Jordan said, “He wasted the country’s collective time speculating over whether these tapes existed or not. It’s a sad day when you cannot depend on the president’s word. My advice would just be to Republicans who do cozy up to him—it’s just like hugging a suicide bomber, he blows you up in the process with him.”

Melvin interrupted, “That’s a little strong, Elise,”

Jordan explained, “If you’re a Republican who went out on a limb and defended Donald Trump over saying, ‘Well, he’s got tapes that will back up his point of view,’ you just got blown up, too.”

(h/t The Hill)

