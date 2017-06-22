Pelosi: I Am a ‘Target’ Because I Am a ‘Master Legislator,’ ‘Politically Astute Leader’

Thursday when asked about criticisms that her leadership contributed to the recent special election losses for the Democratic Party, House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she was a “target” because she is “a master legislator.”

Pelosi said, “We believe there’s a real opportunity. Now, it’s not a slam dunk. History is on our side, but it takes strategic, unified and disciplined — to have harmony. It doesn’t mean we have anonymity, but we have unity when it comes to that fight. Should I sing my praises? Well, I am a master legislator. I am a strategic politically astute leader. My leadership is recognized by many around the country, and that is why I am able to attract the support that I do which is essential to our election, sad to say.

“I am very pleased that the cooperation that we’re doing working with all the social media and small donor community to change how we communicate but also how we attract resources, intellectual and financial to the party,” she continued. “I have experience in winning the Congress. When people said to us in 2005, you don’t have a chance, be prepared for a Republican permanent majority, I said — Harry Reid and I said we don’t accept that. We proceeded. We took the president from 58 to 38. President Bush won the election. The fact is they will always make a target. Senator Reid was a target. Senator Daschle was a target. Tip O’Neill is a target. I am a target. They always want to choose our leaders and usually, they go after the most effective leaders because they want to take us, diminish the opportunity that we have.”

