Rand Paul on Senate GOP Health Care Bill: ‘Looks Like We’re Keeping Obamacare, Not Repealing It’

Thursday shortly after Senate Republicans released their version of health care legislation, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who has been skeptical of Republican efforts, went told MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt it appeared that the bill would keep Obamacare instead of repealing it.

advertisement

“We’re going to have a statement in about an hour and my concern from what I’ve been able to see so far — it looks like we’re keeping Obamacare, not repealing it,” Paul replied.

When he was asked by Hunt if he was a “no” vote, Paul said to wait for the forthcoming statement.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor