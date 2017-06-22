Sean Hannity Offers to Pay for Therapy for Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity took aim at MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski in his “Opening Monologue” segment.

After playing a montage of what Hannity called “unhinged” behavior from Scarborough and Brzezinski regarding President Donald Trump, Hannity wished the two the best on their engagement and then offered to pay for their therapy to address their emotions about Trump.

“With all these emotional breakdowns, with all this anger towards the president, I’m actually getting worried about Mika and ‘Liberal’ Joe,” he said. “See, America’s favorite couple that nobody watches — it’s just kind of, they’re starting out their lives together, and I want them to be successful. I even tweeted out congratulations on their engagement. It seems the stress of the Trump presidency now is really beginning to drag them down and I’m beginning to see way too many emotional breakdowns every day. I even heard a rumor that they’ve been very distraught and they weren’t even able to see a President Trump look-a-like get killed during a Shakespeare play in the park with their blanky and their picnic basket and their champagne and caviar.”

“So ‘Liberal’ Joe and Mika, if you’re watching tonight — I want you to know I’m willing to pay out of my pocket out of love and sympathy for therapy for a year so your new beautiful relationship can thrive in the Trump era and that emotionally you’ll be stronger and able to cope in these difficult times for you,” Hannity added.

