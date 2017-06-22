Watch: Road Rage Footage Shows Motorcyclist Kick Car Before Scary Crash

A road rage crash in Southern California turned into a scary chain-reaction crash and left an innocent person hospitalized Wednesday, says a KTLA report.

The crash took place southbound 14 Freeway near Newhall in Santa Clarita around 6 a.m. According to the person who shot the video, it happened after the sedan inadvertently cut the motorcyclist off.

In response, the witness said the biker kicked the side of the sedan.

The sedan veered left, running the motorcycle into the center divider wall. Then the car swerved and banged into the wall before swerving right and running into a Chevy Avalanche, which flipped over.

The motorcyclist continued on its way.

The Avalanche driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, while police are searching for more information on the motorcyclist.

Officials are investigating the incident as a road rage incident and a possible hit-and-run.

