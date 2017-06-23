CNN’s John King: ‘Fox & Friends’ Is ‘State TV’

Friday on CNN’s “Inside Politics,” anchor John King described Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” as “state TV” for show co-host Ainsley Earhardt saying President Donald Trump’s tweet was “smart.”

King played a clip of the interview that centered on Trump’s initial “tape” tweet and his tweet yesterday saying he did not tape his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.

Earhardt said Trump’s suggestion of the possible existence of tapes was “a smart way to make sure he stayed honest in those hearings.”

Trump replied, “Well it wasn’t very stupid. I can tell you that.”

King said, “Let’s set aside the tough, probing questions on state TV there.”

