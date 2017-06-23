Krauthammer: Witness Intimidation Charges Against Trump ‘Pure Rubbish’ – Dems Are Getting ‘Desperate’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” columnist Charles Krauthammer dismissed Democratic claims that President Trump’s tapes tweet about former FBI Director James Comey constitute obstruction of justice and accused the Democrats of grasping at straws.

Krauthammer said, “The idea that this is intimidation of a witness is pure rubbish. If you say to somebody, ‘Watch — I mean, you’ve got a great family, hate to see anything happen to your kids, watch what you say.’ That’s intimidation of a witness. If you say, ‘There may be a way to actually — to figure out exactly what was said, there could be a mechanism, thus you ought to watch what you say.’ That’s not intimidation at all. That’s just — I mean as you say, we’re now at sort of the tertiary level of accusation. You can’t get anywhere on collusion, we have yet in almost a year to have any evidence of collusion. So they’re on to obstruction. obstruction is really kind of shaky. There isn’t really that much there. So now you want to go to intimidation of a witness. They’re getting a bit desperate. This is going to happen. This will go on for months and years perhaps, but it’s getting more and more absurd. It’s tail-chasing, and if the Democrats want to spend the next year, year-and-a-half in a rabbit hole, be our guest.”

