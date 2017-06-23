Maher: Trump ‘The Worst Person Ever’ – Healthcare Bill ‘More Like a Manifesto from the Zodiac Killer’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated President Trump is the worst person of all-time and compared the Senate healthcare bill to a manifesto by the Zodiac Killer.

Maher began by saying Trump is “the worst person ever.”

He added, “Democrats have to stop losing elections, because — sorry Republican viewers, I love you, but the wrong people are in power. And they are not afraid to use that power. And let me tell you, they are full of good ideas. This week, a Republican Congressman introduced a bill to make it legal for senators and representatives to carry firearms at work, there at the Capitol. Which sounds like a good plan, until [Senator] John McCain’s (R-AZ) cell phone rings and he answers his gun.”

Maher later said that the Senate healthcare bill is “More like a manifesto from the Zodiac Killer. They should’ve published this by cutting out letters from the newspaper.”

