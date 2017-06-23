SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

‘We’ll Never Make You Sick of Winning’: Maher Reads Satirical Democratic Party Slogans

by Ian Hanchett23 Jun 20170

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher mocked the Democratic Party’s lack of electoral success since President Trump’s election by reading satirical slogans for the party.

Maher stated, “[T]he Democrats have lost these four states: Kansas, Montana, South Carolina, Georgia since Trump has been elected. And we got some of the posters that they were using in these races. I think it’ll show you that they’re less than inspiring.”

Maher then read off satirical Democratic slogans, including, “Democrats: Consistently one of America’s top two parties,” “The Democrats: We’ll never make you sick of winning,” “Democrats: Preferred 2-1 by non-citizens,” “The Democrats: Let us win one or we’ll run Chelsea,” and “The Democratic Party: Wait, we thought everyone got a trophy.”

