Brooks: Senate GOP Healthcare Bill ‘Recipe for a Death Spiral’ – ‘It’s a Cheaper Version of Obamacare’

by Ian Hanchett24 Jun 20170

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks slammed the Senate GOP healthcare bill.

Brooks said, “First, it’s sort of Obamacare-lite. It’s not going to work. It’s functionally non-operational, because it’ll encourage people, when they’re healthy, to exit the system and then go back into the system when they’re sick. And that’s a recipe for a death spiral in a lot of places. So I think, functionally, it’s not going to work.”

He added, “I think it’s possible to be a conservative and to support market mechanisms basically to redistribute wealth down to those who are suffering. This bill does not do that. It goes the other way. So, I think, fundamentally, it does not solve the basic problem our country has, which is a lot of people are extremely vulnerable. And so I do think, as a solution any the range of healthcare problems, I don’t think it’s it. I don’t even think it’s repealing Obamacare. It’s a cheaper version of Obamacare.”

