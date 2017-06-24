Brooks: Senate GOP Healthcare Bill ‘Recipe for a Death Spiral’ – ‘It’s a Cheaper Version of Obamacare’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks slammed the Senate GOP healthcare bill.

Brooks said, “First, it’s sort of Obamacare-lite. It’s not going to work. It’s functionally non-operational, because it’ll encourage people, when they’re healthy, to exit the system and then go back into the system when they’re sick. And that’s a recipe for a death spiral in a lot of places. So I think, functionally, it’s not going to work.”

He added, “I think it’s possible to be a conservative and to support market mechanisms basically to redistribute wealth down to those who are suffering. This bill does not do that. It goes the other way. So, I think, fundamentally, it does not solve the basic problem our country has, which is a lot of people are extremely vulnerable. And so I do think, as a solution any the range of healthcare problems, I don’t think it’s it. I don’t even think it’s repealing Obamacare. It’s a cheaper version of Obamacare.”

