Dem Rep Cohen: Senate GOP Health Care Bill Is ‘Like Death Part Two’

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) ripped the Senate Republican health care bill Saturday, calling the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA) “deceptive” and “a political scam.”

advertisement

“It’s kind of like death part two,” Cohen said on MSNBC. “It still puts 23 million people out of health care. It destroys Medicaid, which is for the disabled, seniors, poor and pregnant mothers. It is a cruel bill

He added, “It’s a deceptive, awful bill that shouldn’t be called a healthcare bill. It’s an entitlement for the rich and it’s a political scam.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent