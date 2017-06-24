SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Joy Reid: Maybe Americans Will Get Used to Living in an ‘Authoritarian State’

by Trent Baker24 Jun 20170

Saturday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” host Joy Reid reacted to the White House holding press briefings off-camera, saying that maybe Americans will get used to living in an “authoritarian state.”

“This is the United States and I think Americans are not accustomed yet, maybe they will get accustomed to it over the next four years, to living in an authoritarian state,” Reid said.

