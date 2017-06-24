Judge Jeanine: The Left’s Hate Is a ‘Danger to Us All’

During her Saturday “Opening Statement” on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” host Jeanine Pirro responded to the rise in the left’s calling for violence against President Donald Trump, calling the Democratic Party a “party of hate and destruction.”

“[W]e are now in a danger zone of complete hatred and chaos unlike anything we’ve witnessed in American history,” Pirro stated. “The normalization of calling for the assassination, decapitation or the beating of any president is simply shocking. And it is the extension of this hatred that trickles down and motivates people like the shooter of Congressman Scalise. That shooter wasn’t crazy. That’s too easy. He hated Republicans and thought they should die.”

“I worry, though, and you should all worry for our president and all elected officials… The trickling down of hate is a danger to us all,” she added.

