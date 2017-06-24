Mark Levin: Obamacare ‘Here to Stay’ — Single-Payer ‘on the Way,’ GOP ‘Will Help Bring It In’

Friday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Mark Levin declared that the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2010 was here to stay and blamed Senate Republican efforts on health care for that.

In addition to Obamacare not being repealed by the GOP-controlled Congress, he also said he believed a single-payer health care system was on the way and that effort would be helped by those same Republicans.

“Not only is Obamacare here to stay, and I’m sorry to tell you this — not only is Obamacare here to stay, but single-payer is on the way,” Levin, author of the forthcoming book “Rediscovering Americanism: And the Tyranny of Progressivism,” said. “And the Republicans will help bring it in with this bill and in the future. They will not take the steps necessary — they will not take the steps necessary to reverse course. They simply will not, and they will have every excuse in the book, except at election time. Then they will tell you they can do everything and anything.”

“They will tell you this is the best they can,” he continued. “Well, why is this the best they can do? Why? This is the best they can do? Making Obamacare great again? That is the best they can do? And you have a handful of serious voices that object to this. Three men in the Senate out of a hundred senators, three. Out of 52 Republicans: three — Mike Lee, Rand Paul, Ted Cruz.”

Levin went on to note how Lee, Paul and Cruz are often criticized as being “purist,” but noted the term was rarely applied to their Democratic counterparts.

