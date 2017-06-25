Dem Rep Schiff: Obama Made a ‘Mistake’ By Not Acting Against Russia Earlier

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” when asked about reports that the Obama administration knew long before November’s vote that Russian President Vladimir Putin was directly meddling in the 2016 presidential election, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that President Barack Obama made a “mistake” by not making that information public.

Schiff said, “I think the Obama administration should have done a lot more when it became clear that not only was Russia was interfering but that it was being directed by the highest levels of the Kremlin.”

He added,”I think that was a mistake, but I have to contest what President Trump is saying, because for Donald Trump who openly egged on the Russians to hack Hillary Clinton’s emails and celebrated every release of stolen documents — to criticize Obama is now a bit like someone knowingly receiving stolen property blaming the police for not stopping the theft. So Donald Trump is in no position to complain here.”

