Eric Trump: Democratic Party ‘Imploding,’ DNC Chair Perez Is a ‘Nut Job’

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump said the Democratic Party was “imploding” and that the Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez was a “nut job.”

Trump said, “I don’t exactly think the message being spewed by the media — the mainstream media, most of them — is really resonating all that well. If you look at the Democratic party — and I keep saying it — they’re imploding. They’ve got no leadership. They’ve got no message. If you look at the DNC, the DNC is half defunct.”

“They’ve got no money in the bank,” he continued. “They have no operation. You look at the head of the DNC. He is, quite frankly, a nut job. I mean, what is the Democrats’ message right now? I mean, what are they running on? All they’re doing is obstructing. And it’s clearly not working because every race, every special election, my father is winning.”

