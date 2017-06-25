House Dem Caucus Chair Crowley: Democratic Party ‘Can’t Go Any Lower,’ Currently ‘in a Rebuilding Mode’

In a Sunday interview with New York AM 970 radio “The Cats Roundtable” host John Catsimatidis, House Democratic Caucus chairman Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY) discussed the state of the Democratic Party, saying it is currently in a “rebuilding mode” after losing recent elections.

“We’re in a rebuilding mode. There is no question after the election, and the results were not what we expected or wanted to have happened. And I think with that you have a new composition in the DNC,” Crowley stated.

He continued, “I think everyone, to some degree, is trying to find their legs.

Later, Crowley added that the Democratic Party is as low as it can be right now.

“We can’t go any lower than we are right now. 2018 will be a great year for the Democrats,” he predicted.

