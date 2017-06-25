Pat Buchanan: Deep State Wants to ‘Bring Down’ Trump — Unlike Anything I’ve Seen Since Watergate

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” conservative political commentator Pat Buchanan said there was a “classic struggle” going on in Washington D.C. where the “deep state and its media allies seek to bring down Donald Trump.”

“I think we’ve got a classic struggle here, John, between the incoming Trump presidency, which is really embattled in its first five months, and what might be called the Deep State, which is the permanent government in Washington, D.C.,” Buchanan told host John Catsimatidis.

He added, “The Deep State and its media allies seek to bring down Donald Trump and reverse the election returns of 2016.”

Buchanan went on to say the struggle is “causing a great conflict” in Washington D.C., adding it was “unlike” anything he had seen since the final days of Watergate.

