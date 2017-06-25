Phil Donahue: Trump Rallies ‘Produced’ to Show Off ‘Cute White Girls’

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” former daytime talk show host Phil Donahue said President Donald Trump’s rallies were “produced” to show off the “really cute white girls.”

advertisement

Donahue said, “He gets on the airplane, a big old airplane, flies anywhere in this country and four cars meet him, all black limousines. He goes to the nearest, largest venue in that area and sells out. Not an empty seat. Walks in — this is fascinating me — the other night at his rally, there were four or five really cute white girls. There are black people at those rallies, but you got to look for them.”

He continued, “It’s happening more and more. They’re being produced. These little girls are taking his picture. He turns around and faces them and they’re taking — then they’re showing —”

When asked if that could be a coincidence, Donahue added,”Oh come on. This is a brilliant management of a campaign that continues.”