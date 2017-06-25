Rahm Emanuel: Republicans in Congress Aren’t Up to Speed With What Trump’s Base Is

Sunday on CNN’ “Fareed Zakaria GPS,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Republicans in Congress do not understand President Donald Trump base.

Emanuel said, “The talk about health care vis-a-vis his base, I think, misread what his bass wanted. I think it was a misreading of the Republican base. He changed the Republican base and Republicans in Congress aren’t up to speed with what his base is.”

