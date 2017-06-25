SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Rahm Emanuel: Republicans in Congress Aren’t Up to Speed With What Trump’s Base Is

by Pam Key25 Jun 20170

Sunday on CNN’ “Fareed Zakaria GPS,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Republicans in Congress do not understand President Donald Trump base.

Emanuel said, “The talk about health care vis-a-vis his base, I think, misread what his bass wanted. I think it was a misreading of the Republican base. He changed the Republican base and Republicans in Congress aren’t up to speed with what his base is.”

