Rand Paul: I Will Vote for 80-90% Repeal of Obamacare, GOP Bill ‘Not Anywhere Close’

. @RandPaul : "I'm for 100% repeal...but if you offer me 90% repeal, I'd probably vote for it. I might vote for 80% repeal." #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/pntJkuw84I

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” while discussing the Republican health care bill, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said he would vote for a partial repeal of Obamacare, but the current bill was “not anywhere close to repeal.”

Paul said, “I’ve been telling leadership for months now that I will vote for a repeal and it doesn’t have to be a 100 percent repeal. For example, I’m for 100 percent repeal, that’s what I want, but if you offer me a 90 percent repeal, I’d probably vote for it. I might vote for 80 percent repeal.”