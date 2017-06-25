Sean Spicer: CNN’s Jim Acosta Is ‘Sad’

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “MediaBuzz,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer called CNN’s Jim Acosta “sad.”

Acosta criticized Spicer as “useless” because the White House has less televised briefings.

Spicer said, “It’s sad that he believes if it doesn’t occur on TV — I think some of these reporters are more interested in their YouTube clips than they are in getting factual news. You look at the number of questions asked over and over again just so the reporter can get a clip of themselves saying something or yelling at someone.”

“To suggest that if it’s not on television is somewhat nonsensical,” he added. “We engage with the press corps very robustly from early in the morning to late at night. The briefing is one small part of what this staff does.”

