SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Trump: Calling Sen Warren ‘Pocahontas’ Is ‘an Insult to Pocahontas’

by Pam Key25 Jun 20170

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s on “Fox & Friends,” President Donald Trump said when he calls Elizabeth Warren (D.-MA) “Pocahontas,” it is an insult to Pocahontas.

When asked about Warren saying people are going to die because of the Republican health care bill, Trump said, “Well, I actually think she’s a hopeless case. I call her Pocahontas, and that’s an insult to Pocahontas. I actually think that she is just somebody that’s got a lot of hatred, a lot of anger.”

He added, “I don’t think she has the kind of support that some people do. I think she hurt Hillary. I watched her campaigning for Hillary, and she was so angry. Hillary would be sitting back listening to her, trying to smile, but there were a lot of people in that audience that were going, ‘Wow. Is this what we want?’  There’s a lot of anger there and hostility. So, no, I think she’s a highly overrated voice.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x