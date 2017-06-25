Trump: Calling Sen Warren ‘Pocahontas’ Is ‘an Insult to Pocahontas’

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s on “Fox & Friends,” President Donald Trump said when he calls Elizabeth Warren (D.-MA) “Pocahontas,” it is an insult to Pocahontas.

advertisement

When asked about Warren saying people are going to die because of the Republican health care bill, Trump said, “Well, I actually think she’s a hopeless case. I call her Pocahontas, and that’s an insult to Pocahontas. I actually think that she is just somebody that’s got a lot of hatred, a lot of anger.”

He added, “I don’t think she has the kind of support that some people do. I think she hurt Hillary. I watched her campaigning for Hillary, and she was so angry. Hillary would be sitting back listening to her, trying to smile, but there were a lot of people in that audience that were going, ‘Wow. Is this what we want?’ There’s a lot of anger there and hostility. So, no, I think she’s a highly overrated voice.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN