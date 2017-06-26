Fox Sports’ Clay Travis: Tebow Will Make It to the Big Leagues This Year

During Monday’s Fox Sports Radio show “Outkick the Coverage,” host Clay Travis predicted New York Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow will make it to the majors by the end of the season.

The Mets promoted Tebow to High-A St. Lucie Mets despite the 29-year-old prospect hitting .220 with three home runs, 23 RBI and 69 strikeouts in 64 games with the Class-A Columbia Fireflies.

Travis thinks the Mets are aiming to get Tebow to New York this season to build up fan interest after their abysmal season plagued by injuries.

“The Mets are out of the race already, they’re like 12 games back, whatever it is. It’s going to end with [Tebow] being promoted in the major leagues this year. I think that’s the trajectory that they’re on. Because if they can get him to Double-A before the minor league season ends, then promoting him from Double-A to the major leagues is not a ridiculous proposition. And the Mets are going to need to get people in the stands. They are going to need to sell gear. They are going to need to have a reason why Mets fans care at all about late September and early October. Tim Tebow’s gonna play in the majors this year,” Travis said.

