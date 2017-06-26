Gingrich: Congress Should Call on Obama to Testify Under Oath

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich reacted to host Sean Hannity’s claim that despite President Barack Obama knowing about the potential for Russia interfering in the presidential election as early as August 2016, he took no action because as Hannity put it, “he didn’t want to rock the boat” for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Gingrich responded by saying there was “no question” Congress should call the former president to testify under oath about his handling of potential Russian interference.

“There’s no question that Congress should call the former president in to testify under oath to explain what he was doing and why he was doing it,” Gingrich said. “There’s no question that they should build the case from the ground up. Who was doing the investigating? Who was reporting to the president? Who did it go through? What were the meetings like when they decided not to pursue it? I mean, talk about an extraordinary failure of national security.”

