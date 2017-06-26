Mark Levin to Donald Trump: ‘Don’t Stop Tweeting’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” in an appearance to promote his new book “Rediscovering Americanism: And the Tyranny of Progressivism,” conservative talk show host Mark Levin urged President Donald Trump not to stop tweeting.

advertisement

Even Trump’s closest allies have cautioned him on tweeting. However, Levin applauded him for it because it was a tactic in “taking on the media.”

“[I] want to thank the president for something — he gets attacked for this,” Levin said. “Thank you for taking on the media. It’s a damn about time somebody did. Don’t stop tweeting. Be more careful with your tweets, but don’t stop tweeting because you’re able to go over the head of the media the way Reagan did with his speeches. He could be more careful. I don’t care. Are the media careful about what they report? No. In any event, I’m one of those — count me in the minority that says, ‘Keep at it, keep at it, keep at it.'”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor