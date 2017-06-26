Nancy Pelosi: ‘If Hillary Clinton Had Won, I Might Have Gone Home’

"If Hillary Clinton had won, I might have gone home. With Donald Trump in the White House, no way." -- @NancyPelosi pic.twitter.com/yUSw45zXp8

Monday on “CBS This Morning,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded to calls from some of her colleagues that she should step down as minority leader.

advertisement

Pelosi dismissed those calls and continued to claim she was a “master legislator.” She said that if Hillary Clinton had won the presidency last November, she might have “gone home.”

“Let me tell you why I should stay, instead,” she said. “I’m a master legislator. I’m experienced in terms of knowing the institutional memory of the Congress. If Hillary Clinton had won, I might have gone home. But with Donald Trump in the White House, with a Republican majority in both houses — no way.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor