Pelosi on GOP Heath Care Bill: ‘Hundreds of Thousands of People Will Die If This Bill Passes’

Monday on “CBS This Morning,” while discussing the Republican health care bill, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D.-CA) said “hundreds of thousands of people” would die if that bill passed.

When asked if Republicans will get enough votes in the Senate to pass the bill, Pelosi said, “I don’t think anybody knows that right now. Maybe Mitch McConnell does. But right now, at this moment, on Monday, we haven’t seen the CBO report yet. We do know that the many more people — millions — hundreds of thousands of people will die if this bill passes.”

On the House version of the bill, Pelosi said, “These bills systemically, structurally, they are very, very harmful to the American people. They will raise cost with fewer benefits, have an age tax. If you’re over 50 — nobody here, of course —50 to 64, they will undermine Medicare. They will throw millions of people — tens of millions of people off their insurance.”

