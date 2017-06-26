Rand: Senate Leadership Isn’t Negotiating with My Office on Healthcare Bill, Trump Needs to Tell Them to Negotiate

On Monday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said that Senate leadership has not negotiated with his office on the Republican healthcare bill and the president will have to tell Senate leadership to negotiate with the bill’s opponents.

Rand stated, “So far, the Senate leadership is not negotiating with our office. I’m trying to negotiate with the president, but really the president is going to have to tell leadership they’re going to have to negotiate with some of us who don’t see this bill as being good for the country.”

He also said that it’s “very ambitious” to try and pass the bill this week.

