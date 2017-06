Commissioner Adam Silver getting into the #PrideParade aboard the @NBA float. pic.twitter.com/AJdkIOvRgG

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was in New York City over the weekend for the gay pride parade.

advertisement

According to TMZ Sports, Silver rode the NBA float along with the NBA’s first openly gay player, Jason Collins, as well as Golden State Warriors president Rick Welts and his partner.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent