Bernie Sanders Ties Politics to FBI Investigation of His Wife — ‘That’s Pretty Pathetic’

Tuesday on CNN’s “Outfront,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), once a candidate for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, told host Erin Burnett his wife Jane Sanders was “about the honest person” he knew when asked about reports of an FBI investigation of her financial dealings.

Sanders connected the investigation to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and called it “pathetic” that his wife was under what he called an “attack.”

“My wife is about the most honest person I know,” Sanders said. “When she came to that college, it was failing financially and academically. When she left it, it was in better shape. Five years later, just at the moment — coincidentally, no doubt — when I am a candidate for president of the United States, Donald Trump’s campaign manager, vice chairman of the Republican Party in Vermont, launched this investigation. So, all I will tell you now, Erin, is it is a sad state of affairs in America not only when we have politicians being destroyed — when there are attacks against elected officials, but when you go after people’s wives. That’s pretty pathetic. And that’s where we are right now, and that’s all that I want to say.”

“I think it’s pathetic that when people are involved in public life, it’s not only they get attacked, but it is their wives and their families that get attacked,” he added. “That’s what this is about.”

