CNN’s Acosta: Sarah Huckabee Sanders ‘Not Factual’

Tuesday, CNN’s “The Lead,” network senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta said principal deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was “not factual” during Tuesday’s White House press briefing.

Acosta said, “Now, we should point out—you heard Sarah Huckabee Sanders say at the end there — Jake as you know, she said, ‘There will not be any Medicaid changes in this bill,’ but we’ve all been reporting there will be some $800 billion reduced in spending in Medicaid over the course of the next decade. That is going to result in Americans losing their health insurance, and changes to Medicaid that are a part of this will result in cuts. So that is simply not a factual statement coming out of the White House.”

“One other thing we want to point out,” he added. “She was also asked if they used the current version of the Senate bill to be considered as less mean than the House bill. You recall the president considered it ‘mean’ behind the scenes with a group Republican lawmakers earlier this year. There was no answer from Sarah Huckabee Sanders to that question. She said she had not asked the president that particular question.”

