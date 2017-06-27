SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Dem Rep Tim Walz: Obamacare ‘Failing My Constituents’

by Breitbart TV27 Jun 20170

Rep. Tim Walz (D-MN) admitted last month that Obamacare is “failing” his constituents in “a lot of ways.”

In a video uploaded to YouTube on Monday recorded May 12, Walz, a Minnesota gubernatorial candidate, railed against the DNC, saying he could not tout Obamacare because of all of its “warts.”

“That’s why the message — and we were talking about the DNC — the DNC wanted the message to be that the ACA is doing fine and don’t talk about the warts, and I said I can’t do that because it’s failing my constituents in a lot of ways,” Walz tells a group of constituents at what appears to be a town hall.

