GOP Sen Murkowski: ‘This Is Not for Republicans to Fix’; We Have to Work With Dems on Health Care

Tuesday on MSNBC, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) reacted to the news that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was delaying the vote on the Senate Republican health care bill until after the July 4 recess.

Murkowski argued it health care shouldn’t be a partisan issue and one on which Americans should work together.

Murkowski said, “Absolutely. The Congress of the United States, whether you are a Republican or Democrat, in the House or in the Senate — shouldn’t we all be working together on the problems that are part and parcel of who we are as Americans? This is — this is not —this is not for Republicans to fix or Democrats to fix.”

“This is for us as Americans to fix,” she continued. “So when did we get to the point where we said no, we’re not going to talk to Democrats about a fix? We should be working with our colleagues on the other side of the aisle. We should be working with our colleagues in the other chamber.”

