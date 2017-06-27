Hillary: Treatment of Libraries in Trump Budget ‘Like Something Out of Fahrenheit 451’

During a speech at the American Library Association’s convention on Tuesday, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton compared the treatment of libraries in Trump administration’s budget to Ray Bradbury’s novel “Fahrenheit 451.”

Hillary said, “I believe that libraries and democracy go hand in hand. That’s why it’s so hard to believe that in 2017 in America, libraries are actually under attack from our own government. I’m told that even here at this conference, some of you have had to duck out of sessions to call Congress and urge them not to eliminate federal funding for libraries. The administration has proposed doing so in the budget, and that is not only shortsighted, it is deeply disturbing. It’s like something out of ‘Fahrenheit 451,’ a book you can’t keep on your shelves lately. And it’s not just libraries, it’s also the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities. That would have a disproportionate, adverse impact on rural and underserved communities.”

