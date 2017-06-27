SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Joe Namath on McEnroe’s Serena Williams Comments: I’m a Serena Fan, But Can’t Argue with McEnroe

by Trent Baker27 Jun 20170

Tuesday, Joe Namath weighed in on John McEnroe’s controversial comments about Serena Williams being ranked somewhere around the 700th best tennis player if she played on the men’s circuit.

McEnroe’s ranking received a tweet from Williams telling him to keep her out of his “statements that are not factually based.”

Namath said on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company” that while he is a Serena Williams fan, he cannot “argue” with McEnroe.

“[I]’m a Serena fan, you know,” Namath said. “I’ve loved watching her over the years. But being a male and knowing the difference in speed and quickness, and you know, strength, I’m not going to argue with John [McEnroe].”

