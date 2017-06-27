Joe Namath on McEnroe’s Serena Williams Comments: I’m a Serena Fan, But Can’t Argue with McEnroe

Tuesday, Joe Namath weighed in on John McEnroe’s controversial comments about Serena Williams being ranked somewhere around the 700th best tennis player if she played on the men’s circuit.

advertisement

McEnroe’s ranking received a tweet from Williams telling him to keep her out of his “statements that are not factually based.”

Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

Namath said on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company” that while he is a Serena Williams fan, he cannot “argue” with McEnroe.

“[I]’m a Serena fan, you know,” Namath said. “I’ve loved watching her over the years. But being a male and knowing the difference in speed and quickness, and you know, strength, I’m not going to argue with John [McEnroe].”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent