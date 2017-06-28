CNN’s Ward: People in War Zones Are ‘Emboldened’ by Trump Admin Declaring War on Media

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” CNN Senior International Correspondent Clarissa Ward stated that in war zones people are “emboldened” by the Trump administration declaring war on the media.

advertisement

Ward asked CNN Politics Editor-at-Large Chris Cillizza, “[A]t what point does this become dangerous? And I’m not just talking about dangerous in terms of tearing at the social fabric, I’m talking about dangerous as in, a journalist gets hurt, because I can tell you working overseas, in war zones, people are emboldened by the actions of this administration, emboldened by the all-out declaration sort of war on the media. If I’m getting it in the neck, Chris, I can only imagine what someone like you is dealing with. At what point does this become reckless or irresponsible, Chris?”

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett