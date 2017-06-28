Hannity Says Joe Scarborough Is ‘Kissing Jeff Zucker’s Ass’; Mocks ‘Morning Joe’ Host’s Music Video

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity unleashed a string of attacks aimed at MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough for his “unhinged” behavior aimed at President Donald Trump.

“Joe, you are a chameleon and a phony,” Hannity said after offering some highlights of the coverage of Trump that aired on “Morning Joe.” “Now, when liberal Joe wasn’t calling the president of the United States a liar, he is defending his fake news friends over at CNN. This is pretty remarkable. Yesterday, he tweeted, ‘CNN has more integrity on its worse day than Donald Trump has on his best. Real news.'”

Hannity went on to say that Scarborough’s defense of CNN head Jeff Zucker was a ploy for a new job when he gets fired from MSNBC.

“Now, liberal Joe perhaps is hoping that his fake news network will hire him. Now, if that’s the case, I’d say his audition is going really well sucking up and kissing Jeff Zucker’s ass. In fact, Joe because I am such a nice person, I put together a reel of some of your, well, most interesting moments of your liberal bias so you fit right in there in case you get fired and NBC, in other words, the most-ridiculous coverage. By the way, you can send it over to Jeff Zucker as you suck up to him.”

Hannity also played Scarborough’s latest music video, “Mystified,” and called it cringe-inducing. He did, however, say his offer still stood for therapy for Scarborough and his fiancee and co-host Mika Brzezinski.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Hannity said. “You two are so weird. You’re unhinged, you’ve lost it. I’ll still pay for counseling for a year. The only thing mystifying to me other than why Scarborough made that cringe-inducing music video is why the liberal morning host is so completely obsessed with trashing the president. Maybe Joe should take a check from a song and look inside himself and ask himself if his daily biased coverage is really good for America. By the way Joe, we are sorry you didn’t get hired by Fox.”

