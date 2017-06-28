SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Jeffrey Goldberg: I Worry Trump’s Rhetoric Will Cause Violence Against Reporters – If It Does, ‘I Know Where the Fault Lies’

by Ian Hanchett28 Jun 20170

During a discussion at the Aspen Ideas Festival on Wednesday, the Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg said he worries that someone will do something violent against journalists due to President Trump’s rhetoric and that if this happens, “I know where the fault lies.”

Goldberg said that “this is a reality TV version of a war between the president and the press.” He explained that in one specific sense, outlets like the New York Times and the Washington Post see their subscriber numbers increase when the president criticizes them.

Goldberg continued, “The problem is, and this is what I worry about more than anything else, is that there are people in the country who don’t understand that this a cynical reality TV game, and are going to hear over and over again from the president that the reporters, journalists are enemies of the state. And someone, God forbid, but someone, is going to do something violent against journalists in a large way, and then, I know where the fault lies. And that’s — and we’re heading in this direction, and it’s quite frightening.”

