MSNBC’s Hunt: Republicans on Capitol Hill Use Words I Could Not Say on TV to Describe Trump in Private

Wednesday on MSNBC, political correspondent Kasie Hunt said Republicans on Capitol Hill were getting frustrated with President Donald Trump because he is not helping them with “their big priorities.”

Hunt said, “Well, I think, look, the Republicans on Capitol Hill all the way along have had a lot of trouble grappling with President Trump. They didn’t think he was ever going to be president of the United States. A lot of them have a lot of—there are a lot of words that I could not say on television that Republicans will use when they describe Donald Trump in private conversations.”

“But they are trying to figure it out,” she continued. “What they have been holding out on was this idea that they control government, top to bottom, and this is somebody that will sign their big priorities. Now they have had a lot of trouble getting anything through, so I think that is a dynamic that may change over time.”

