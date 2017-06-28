SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Trump on Negotiating Health Care with Schumer: ‘He Just Doesn’t Seem Like a Serious Person’

by Pam Key28 Jun 20170

Wednesday in the White House during his visit with the Chicago Cubs, President Donald Trump said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was not “serious” about negotiating health care.

ABC News’ Jon Karl asked President Trump about Schumer proposing a meeting with all 100 senators to negotiate.

Trump responded, “I better find out if he’s serious. He hasn’t been serious. Obamacare is such a disaster, such a wreck, and he wants to try and save something that’s really hurting a lot of people. It’s hurting a lot of people. He’d have to be very, very serious. You know, he’s done a lot of talking, bad talking, and he just doesn’t seem like a serious person.”

