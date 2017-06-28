Wolf Blitzer: ‘Potentially Very Dangerous’ for Trump to Call the Media an Enemy of the People

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” host Wolf Blitzer asked White House Correspondents’ Association president Jeff Mason if he has discussed the “potentially very dangerous” issue of President Donald Trump calling the media “enemies” of the American people with the White House communications team.

Blitzer said, “Hold on. I want to get Jeff Mason back in this conversation. You’re the president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, you’ve met with Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House team—have you raised the concern all of us in the news media have about the president calling us enemies of the American people? Because that is a very, very harsh statement and potentially very dangerous.”

Mason answered, “Well, that type of rhetoric is something that we have spoken about since he first said that, and many of you probably were at or watched the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and I addressed that then as well. That is rhetoric that we reject and is just not something that I think is helpful to the public discourse and it’s not, again, it’s just not something that’s true.”

