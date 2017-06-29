Mark Levin to the Media: Want Trump to Act Presidential? Then Have Respect for the Office of the President

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” conservative talk show host Mark Levin, author of the book “Rediscovering Americanism: And the Tyranny of Progressivism,” reacted to the controversy created by two tweets from President Donald Trump attacking MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and its co-host Mika Brzezinski.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Levin noted the outrage, but said to his detractors if they expected Trump to act “presidential,” then they should have respect for the office of the president.

“[I] get it,” Levin said. “The liberals and morals — they’re all worked up, and they’re very upset about it. The only reason I object to what the president did with this tweet was because he jacked up the ratings for that nonsensical show that I never watched — Scarborough and Scarborough and company. But here’s the bottom line. You attack a man repeatedly who is a proud, accomplished man, a man’s man. You attack him personally for his looks. You attack him for his genitalia. And at some point, a man is going to stand up. You want him to act presidential? Then you have respect for the office of the president. I’m not saying you should have tweeted that. It’s not the end of the world that he did tweet it either.”

Levin went on to add that the media have bigger problems given the public’s disapproval.

“So the bottom line is, MSNBC has a problem,” he continued. “From morning until night, it is the same show with different people, different dresses, different suits. It’s the same thing. Same with CNN. The only reason CNN has ratings is because at every damn airport you go to — I don’t know what’s going on. It’s on at the bars and everything. At the airport, you go, ‘Well where is Fox?’ So I think this is a lot to do about nothing. But I think the media have a big problem. Not because of me and you. The public really hates the media. They hate the media because they are not getting the facts.”

