Oklahoma Father Set Up Sting to Catch 33-Year-Old Man Involved in Sexual Online Relationship with His 15-Year-Old Daughter

A Del City, OK father set up a man believed to be involved in an online sexual relationship with his 15-year-old daughter, says a KOCO report.

advertisement

When the father uncovered the relationship between his daughter and the 33-year-old man by using the Family Time app, he posed as the girl to set up a sting to catch the man.

“He had planned everything with her,” the father, who wishes to remain anonymous, said. “He was ready, and we were, too.”

The father set up a surveillance camera and tent in the backyard. The girl’s stepmom waited in the tent as the other members of the family waited to pounce on the man once he entered.

“As he walked in and looked into the tent, my first nephew jumped out, my cousin jumped out after that and I came with the zip ties,” the father recalled. “He admitted immediately that he was there to have sex with my daughter.”

The family caught the man, zip tied his hands together and waited for police to arrest him.

The suspect, who is unidentified because he is yet to be charged, faces counts of unlawful communication by use of technology and using a phone and social media to communicate with a minor.

“[I] had to do what was right as a father,” the father told KOCO.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo